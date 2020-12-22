‘Clock is ticking’: Food and drinks chief urges Westminster to act on export ban within ‘next 24 hours’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The boss of a Scottish food and drinks body has urged the UK Government to act to end an export ban with France within “the next 24 hours” – as millions of pounds worth of produce sits stranded in the UK.

James Withers, chief executive at Scotland Food and Drink, said the “clock is ticking” on over £5 million of Scottish food and drink products expected to be heading to France this week.

France halted exports from the UK on Sunday night and has moved to close its borders to the UK for 48 hours in response to the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant.

Lorries headed for France have been suspended at Dover – with many stuck there until further notice.

Mr Withers said: “The timing of this could scarcely be worse for many businesses.

“There are critically important markets scheduled for Wednesday in France and Spain as part of the big pre-Christmas sales rush.

“As things stand, Scottish seafood exports will not reach them, which will compound the losses businesses have already suffered as a result of Covid-19 this year – we are also aware of some red meat shipments affected.”

The food and drink chief also highlighted a “hugely concerning” disruption to Scottish businesses who export fresh produce if the ban lasts any longer than 48 hours – with incoming freight also disrupted due to lorry drivers being stuck in the UK.

He continued: “I entirely understand the concerns of France and others about this new strain of Covid-19 – we’re all worried about it.

“We need the UK Government to urgently agree a protocol for freight movements, with perhaps the testing of drivers able to provide the necessary reassurance.”