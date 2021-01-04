Lucky penny, a doctor’s bag, gold gnashers – and a groom – among the items left at Travelodges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A a 60-year-old lucky penny, a set of gold false teeth, a huge cuddly bull and dazzling deer statue are just some of the bizarre items left at Travelodges in the past year.

The budget hotel operator has today published its audit of items left behind at its 563 properties with some strange and wonderful items making the list.

In Aberdeen, dozy guests left behind items including a 3ft wedding bouquet made of wildflowers, a crate of vintage whisky, a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch, giant angel wings, a father of the bride speech and a Versace ball gown, alongside an antique jewellery box.

A bag full of doctors diagnostic equipment was uncovered at the hotel chain’s Aberdeen Central location, with the lucky penny found at the Justice Mill Lane hotel.

Indeed one guest must have felt lost on their departure after leaving behind a 4ft Aberdeen Angus cuddly toy.

In Inverness, housekeeping staff came across a set of gold false teeth, a framed 100-year-old map of the Highlands and camera equipment worth £5,000.

The items were found alongside a treasure map, a Hermes Birkin handbag and a Christmas village made entirely out of shortbread.

Guests at Elgin’s new 61-bedroom hotel also left behind some crucial items – including a Swarovski encrusted 4ft red deer statue.

Across the country, some even stranger finds were made with keys to an Aston Martin left behind in Ayr, and deeds to land and a title in the Highlands in the Dundee Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue.

However, perhaps the most bizarre discovery was a groom – who was discovered fast asleep in his room, in full wedding attire, at Dundee Central Travelodge.

The groom, who had opted for a catnap prior to his big day, overslept and the alarm was not raised until the bride arrived at their wedding venue, sparking fear he had got cold feet.

However, disaster was averted as a mad dash to the venue, coupled with some assistance from housekeeping staff, allowed the groom to make the ceremony and tie the knot.

Shakila Ahmed of Travelodge said: “With millions of customers annually staying at our 47 hotels across the length and breadth of Scotland, four of which are in Aberdeen, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“This year, as we kept some of our hotels open in Scotland during both lockdowns to support local communities and provide accommodation for key workers, local authorities and for businesses that could travel for work we have seen a rise in items being left behind by medical professionals.

“This includes a doctor’s bag filled with diagnostic equipment, scrubs and crocs plus lots of personalised face masks.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time-poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

“In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

Items left at Travelodge’s Scottish hotels