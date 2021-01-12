Sainsbury’s steps up enforcement of mask-wearing rule in stores

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sainsbury’s has become the latest supermarket to announce they will be tightening the enforcement of Covid rules in their stores.

Security guards will be supporting shop staff to ensure people do not come in without a face covering unless medically exempt, and that shopping is only done by a single person within a household.

The announcement comes after Morrisons said anyone who is not wearing a face covering would be denied access to their supermarkets.

In an e-mail sent to customers, Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said: “When shopping in our stores, you must wear a mask or visor unless you have a medical exemption. And you should also shop on your own.

“Thank you for your support.

“Security guards will support our colleagues at the front of store and will challenge customers who are not wearing masks or who are shopping in groups.

“I know you’ll understand and support what we are trying to do.

“We have also significantly reduced the number of customers allowed in our stores at any one time to ensure social distancing is maintained at all times.”

He added that the measures would “go a long way to keeping everyone safe, whether you are shopping or working with us”.

‘Deeply worried’

Shopworker’s trade union Usdaw last week called on all supermarkets and food retailers to return to the same level of enforcement as was seen during the first lockdown last year.

General secretary Paddy Lillis said: “Retail staff are working with the public every day and not only suffer increased abuse, but are deeply worried about catching Covid-19.

“The strict safety measures that we agreed with employers in the first lockdown must now be immediately reinstated in every workplace to ensure that staff are working in the safest conditions possible.

“Where safety measures are agreed, retailers need to make sure that they are being followed consistently, in every store.”

Those who are not medically exempt have been required by law to wear a face covering in shops since October last year.

A list of exemptions can be found on the Scottish Government website here.