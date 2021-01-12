Regional breakdown: Five new deaths in north-east as Scottish total passes 5,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The north-east has recorded a further five deaths with Covid-19 in the past day, as Scotland’s total passed a tragic milestone.

The two reported in Aberdeenshire and three in the city of Aberdeen were among those that pushed the country’s death toll past 5,000 – just a year and a day after the first person was reported to have died with Covid in China.

The 5,000 lives lost since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic include 161 in Aberdeen, 122 in Aberdeenshire, 15 in Moray, 33 in the Highlands, six on Shetland, two on Orkney and one in the Western Isles.

More than 200 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the north and north-east of Scotland over the past day.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show NHS Grampian had the fifth largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 136 newly reported.

The total for the area since the pandemic began now stands at 10,314, having passed 10,000 cases yesterday.

There are more than 100 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19 for the first time, with the number of patients rising by 12 to 110.

Of those, 14 are being treated in intensive care.

NHS Highland recorded 57 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing their total to 3,152.

There are currently 17 people being treated in hospital.

There were seven new cases reported on Shetland and three on the Western Isles, while Orkney did not report any.

Scotland as a whole recorded 1,857 new coronavirus cases, with a 12% positivity rate on all new tests.

