500,000 fewer Covid vaccine doses than planned will reach Scotland next month

Scotland will have 500,000 fewer coronavirus vaccine doses over the next month than anticipated, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said there may be times in April where second doses will have to be prioritised.

Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions, she said: “At present we expect that over the next month we will have approximately 500,000 fewer doses than we had previously anticipated.

“For that reason there may be periods in April where we need to prioritise second doses.

“However, I want to be clear today that we do still expect to offer a first dose of the vaccine to the remaining JCVI priority groups by the middle of next month as planned… we also still expect to have offered a first dose to all adults in the population by the end of July.”

Latest figures

Scotland has recorded seven deaths from coronavirus and 624 positive tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,536.

Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions, she told MSPs 211,854 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 211,230 on Tuesday.

The daily test positivity rate is 2.7%, down from 3% on the previous day.

There are 405 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 17 in 24 hours, and 38 patients are in intensive care, no change on the previous day.