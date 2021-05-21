Assistant manager Tommy Wilson departs Strathspey Thistle

Strathspey Thistle assistant manager Tommy Wilson has followed Gordon Nicolson in deciding to step down at Seafield Park.
Nicolson has left the Highland League club for a role with Caley Thistle’s under-15s and Wilson was going to continue until a replacement had been appointed by he has decided the time is right to move on.
A statement from Wilson on Strathspey’s website confirmed his departure.
He said: “I would like to pass on my thanks to everyone involved at the club. I have enjoyed every minute of the last few years and the help we were given was always greatly appreciated by Gordy and I.
“Gordon’s departure made me reflect on things and due to our great working relationship I felt I wouldn’t be able to replicate that with any other manager.
“Thanks again, and I am sure I will see you all in the future in some capacity.”
