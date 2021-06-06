Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bright sun across the north-east has encouraged people to head to the great outdoors at the weekend to enjoy the warm weather – and the best may yet be to come.

After weeks of being shrouded in haar and cloud the gloom has finally lifted from the North Sea coast to lift temperatures.

The warm weather has encouraged thousands to head to beer gardens as coronavirus restrictions continue to be lifted, dip their toes in the sea and enjoy some of the most stunning scenery in the country.

How hot has it been?

Fyvie Castle in Turriff recorded the highest temperature of the weekend with 20C on Saturday.

Aviemore was not far behind on 19.6C with sun-seekers enjoying the sun on the sand and water at Loch Morlich.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen recorded a high of 18.9C as many in the city took the chance to head to beaches and parks.

The latest satellite 🛰️ image shows some clear skies 🌤️ across the north and northwest. Cloudier across parts of England and Wales with shower clouds building 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/cJ33EOyDKY — Met Office (@metoffice) June 6, 2021

Sunday was slightly cooler with a maximum of 17.5C in Braemar, with Turriff again enjoying some of the best of the weather with 16.8C.

However, despite the warm weather, the temperatures remain some distance short of the maximums of 25.1C recorded in Kinlochlewe in Wester Ross and 24.6C in Kinloss about a week ago.

Will the warm weather continue?

Aberdeenshire and Moray are poised to enjoy the best of the weather again over the coming week.

Temperatures are forecast to continue rising as the week goes with the best due to come on Thursday.

However, the sun will not be out for everyone across the north and north-east.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “Conditions will vary generally at times, there will be cloud and rain for some people at times through the week.

“It should stay warm in the north-east with temperatures in the mid-20s for Aberdeenshire and Moray, who should get the best of the weather.

“We could have maximums of 20C on Monday, 22C on Tuesday, 23C on Wednesday and 24C by Thursday.

“The north-west looks like it will have more cloud and rain, which will naturally keep the temperatures lower, but it will still be into the high teens.”