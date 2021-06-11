Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Almost a dozen people from across the north and north-east have been included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for the year.

From local community legends to prolific innovators, these dedicated individuals are being recognised for their lifetime of work and achievements.

Below are the names of all the figures being celebrated from our area of Scotland. You can click on their names to read their individual stories:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Catherine Campbell. For services to the Harris Tweed Industry and Economy on the Isle of Harris.

Professor Rose Marie Parr. For services to Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Education Lately Chief Pharmaceutical Officer for Scotland.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Paul Ian Charles Anderson. For services to the Scottish Fiddle Tradition and to Charity.

Morna Helen Barron. For services to Community Drama. National Secretary, Scottish Community Drama Association.

Anita Weir. For services to Education. Faculty Head of Business and Information Technology, Inverurie Academy, Aberdeenshire.

Charles MacLean. For his services to the whisky industry, UK exports and charity.

Gordon Mills. For services to the Grampian Transport Museum. Chairman, Aberdeen District Transport Preservation Trust.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Penelope Shepherd. For voluntary service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in Aberdeenshire and The Gambia.

Brian William Paterson. For services to the community in Aboyne and Deeside, Scotland.

David Robertson. For his work managing Real Kashmir in India. Former Elgin City manager.

Thomas Lincoln Thomas. For services to Education, Horticulture and the community in Maryburgh, Highland.