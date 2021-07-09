Police ask people in Invergordon and Inverness to check sheds for missing man John Guest

Police are urging people in the Highlands to check their sheds for a man missing from his home in Invergordon.

John Guest was last seen at about 7.30pm on the town’s High Street, and suggested he had plans to get the bus to Inverness.

However, the 69-year-old’s movements since then are unknown.

Mr Guest – who police have described as vulnerable – is about 5ft 10s and of larger build.

The photo provided is the most recent of him, however the public are asked to keep in mind that he now has very short hair and little to no beard.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a blue shirt, blue denim jeans and a black hat.

Officers are now appealing for people in Inverness and Invergordon to check sheds and outbuildings incase Mr Guest has taken shelter.

Sergeant Nicola MacDonald said: “John has a number of vulnerabilities and it is important that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact police as a matter of urgency.

“If you were in Invergordon around this time and later in the evening did you see John? Do you have dash-cam footage or CCTV? Did you see him in Inverness or surrounding areas? Please check any sheds or outbuildings in case John has taken shelter.

“Anyone who can help us trace John is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3666 of 8 July.”

Mr Guest has since been found safe and well.