LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on July 16

Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
Braemar Castle invite people to ‘dance their socks off’ in world record attempt
COVID-19: Lancet study finds one in two hospital patients develop complications and death risk higher in young
Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 16
Motorcyclist, 69, dies following one vehicle crash near Keith
Declan Gallagher keen to put disappointment of Euro 2020 with Scotland behind him
New dessert parlour Bubble and Swirl opens in Inverness