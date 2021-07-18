Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021
Coronavirus cases across Scotland drop below 2,000 in past 24 hours

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 2:39 pm Updated: July 18, 2021, 2:40 pm
Some 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in Scotland, figures show.

A total of 2,390,353 people in Scotland have now been tested for coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, with the number confirmed as positive at 329,387.

Forty-six people were in intensive care and 511 in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, Scottish Government figures published on Sunday afternoon show.

There were no new reported deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus, but the Government noted register offices are generally closed at weekends.

The overall death toll, under the measure of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, remains at 7,800.

Overall, 3,976,022 people have now received the first dose of the vaccination and 2,966,054 have had their second dose.

