You may have been forgiven for thinking the north and north-east of Scotland had swapped weather conditions with a balmy Mediterranean island over the last few days.

And it’s probably worth keeping that sun cream out for a little longer yet if you live in the north of the country, as temperatures are set to remain high into next week.

The mercury topped out at 27.5C at Aberdeen Airport on Friday, one of the highest temperatures of the day in the UK.

Sunbathers raced to some of the region’s seaside hotspots as bright and sunny spells sweep across the east.

Revelers enjoyed temperatures of 26C at Stonehaven Harbour and the popular Lossiemouth beach in Moray recorded highs of 24C.

The bright sunshine continued into Saturday with some parts of the region hitting 26C.

However, Sunday was a slightly different story with more cloud coverage and less sun, but with warm temperatures all the same.

Weather forecast for the week ahead

Inverness

Inverness is set to see the high temperatures continue through the week, with a positively balmy 23C expected on Monday.

There will be periods of bright sunshine throughout the day, but it will be broken up by some cloud coverage too.

On Tuesday the temperature dips slightly before racing back up to 22C on Wednesday, with almost wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day.

The end of the week will see more cloud coverage but with temperatures remaining at a respectable 22C, it is going to stay warm.

Aberdeen

Temperatures are expected to stay in the high teens in Aberdeen over the coming week.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs of 17C and it will be overcast, with the chance of drizzle early on Monday morning.

There is also the chance of some patches of haar along the east cost, according to Met Office officials.

The sun is expected to make an appearance in the afternoons, but not to the levels seen over the weekend.

Moving later into the week and there is expected to be a little more sun on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 19C before dropping slightly again as we head into next weekend.