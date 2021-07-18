Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Open: Robert MacIntyre aims high after another Open top ten – ‘I want to win one of these’

By Steve Scott
July 18, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 2:37 pm
Robert MacIntyre rallied after his 14th hole mistake to finish in the top ten.
For a brief moment, in the walk from the 13th green to the 14th tee, all things seemed possible for Robert MacIntyre.

The 24-year-old Scot had moved to eight-under, within three of the lead at the time, after successive birdies at the 12th and 13th. A birdie – or better – on the long 14th might be a life-changing thing for the Oban left-hander.

A snap hook over the out of bounds fence brought him back down to earth quickly, but despite fury at himself, he didn’t “explode” and perspective took over pretty quickly. A second top ten finish in two Opens – he was 6th at Portrush two years ago, tied 8th this time – is not remotely shabby.

‘I got punished for it’

“We always talk about it, you have to be fully committed to the shot,” he said. “If you are, then if you hit a bad one it’s just a bad golf swing.

“But at 14 I wasn’t committed to the shot and I got punished for it.”

MacIntyre did well to rally for a bogey six – “I stopped myself from exploding” – and finished with four pars, seeing a potentially restorative birdie putt after a fine approach to the last just slide by the hole.

“If that was the bad shot for the week, I would have taken it,” he said. “I was still in there, you never know what the leaders will do. All I was trying to do was go forward, keep going forward.

“Mike (Thomson, his caddie) did a good job, I managed to get over the burn in 4 so I could get back to somewhat normal, try to minimise the mistake.

“As much as it stalled the momentum, I gained momentum. It would have been a disaster to make double bogey there. I hung in and got rewarded.”

‘I’ve got the game to win an Open’

MacIntyre hits to the 16th.

The final round 67 and a top ten finish means MacIntyre’s already back next year at St Andrews. He’s craving a place in the final groups to test his mettle.

“I want to win one of these,” he said. “I feel I’ve got the game to win an Open. I’m yet to show it, but I’m young and I’ve got plenty time.

“There’s a lot I can learn. There’s a lot of golf courses I’m going to enjoy when I get to them again. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing.”

This was not the same as 2019’s final round, he added. He felt his long game was actually at its worst of the week.

“I was having to fight for everything I had,” he said. “I wasn’t in control of what I was doing as much as the first three days.

“But I was managing to miss in the right spots and I got some lucky breaks in the rough. You need that to keep the score going.

“My face doesn’t show it yet, but once this week’s over I’ll be absolutely delighted with the result.”

‘My base is Oban, it always will be’

MacIntyre will now move back to the US to play in next week’s 3M Open in Minnesota, chasing a PGA Tour card.

“I’ll was playing next week no matter what,” he said. “Then I don’t know what I do, whether I come home and go back out to Memphis (for the WGC FedEx St Jude), or just stay out there.

“I’ve not got the full playing rights in the US, yet so my base is Oban, it always will be. When the time’s right I’ll get a place out there, but I’m not in a rush.”

