New walk-through Covid testing centre opens in Aberdeen

A new walk-through Covid testing centre has opened in Aberdeen.

The clinic at Rosehill Day Centre, in the city’s Ashgrove area, is the 55th of its kind to open in Scotland and has been designed to make it even easier for people to get tested for the virus.

Across the country, there are now eight drive-through sites and 54 walk-through sites – 10 of which are in the north of Scotland.

There are also 42 mobile testing units across the country.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd welcomed the opening of the new centre in Ashgrove Road, and stressed the importance of getting tested – even if you’re not showing symptoms of Covid.

She said: “This walk through testing centre in Rosehill, Aberdeen is the 55th site across Scotland, providing testing options for people with and without coronavirus symptoms.

“As restrictions ease, testing is more important than ever to help protect people around you, and the progress we’ve made so far.

“Rapid lateral flow testing is already helping us to find cases that might otherwise have been missed, as around one in three people with Covid-19 do not show symptoms.

“You should still get tested even if you have been vaccinated. While the latest evidence suggests vaccines provide a high level of protection against the effects of Covid-19, they don’t yet provide a guarantee that you can’t still get the virus or pass it on to others.

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring people can easily access a test no matter where they are in the country, and we will continue to work with the UK Government and local partners to improve access to testing.”

Booking a test

The UK Government have said that PCR tests should only be booked if you are showing coronavirus symptoms, or have been instructed to by a clinician or NHS contact tracer.

All PCR tests must be booked in advance and can be done by clicking here or calling 119.

Lateral flow test kits are also available for pick up without an appointment at local walk-in or drive-through test sites from 8am until 8pm.

Tests can also be ordered online or by calling 119.