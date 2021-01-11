Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With the Covid-19 vaccination programme under way, we’ve put together a collection of charts to track the progress.

How many people have been vaccinated?

The chart below shows an at-a-glance view of the current proportion of the Scottish population who have received the first and second dose of the vaccination so far.

Data on the number of people vaccinated was initially provided in a weekly report from Public Health Scotland, however there was immense pressure to keep the public more regularly informed so on January 11 the statistics began to be provided each day.

The chart below shows the cumulative number of people who have received each dose since the vaccination programme began on December 8.

It’s also helpful to look at this data as a proportion of the Scottish population so you can see how the percentage of people vaccinated grows over time.

The chart below shows the progress for each UK country.

When will I receive my vaccine?

The vaccines are being provided in accordance with the priority list drawn up by the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI). That list is shown below.

Coronavirus: The key numbers

