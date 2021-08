A popular safari park near Stirling has been sanctioned after an investigation into “historical” animal welfare standards.

Blair Drummond Safari Park, which contains African lions, Siberian tigers, giraffes, and rhinos, has been told to make improvements and will be monitored for three years.

Though it found “no ongoing animal welfare concerns”, the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) said some processes need to improve.