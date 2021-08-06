Heavy rainfall batters north and north-east as flood alerts and weather warnings remain in place

Flood alerts and warnings remain in place across parts of the north and north-east as forecasters warn of prolonged heavy rainfall.

Residents are being warned to “remain vigilant” as fears grow for the potential for localised flooding, with many people in the region waking up to heavy rainfall in the north and north-east.

A total of 12 flood alerts have been issued by The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) and remain in place across mainland Scotland affecting parts of the north and north-east.

Met Office forecasters have also issued a yellow weather warning for rain for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and parts of Eastern Moray until 2pm as forecasters warn of persistent heavy rain for most of the day.

The whole of mainland Scotland will also see a rather murky start to the weekend as a yellow warning is issued for thunderstorms on Saturday.

Commuters fury

The forecast is having an adverse affect on public transport as rail bosses alter the speed restrictions over fears of flooding on the line.

Network Rail has imposed a 40mph speed limit on two rail lines in the north warning commuters of potential delays to services.

The alterations will affect services travelling between Aberdeen and Inverness and on the Highland Main Line, between Perth and Inverness.

Passengers are being warned by rail bosses to “check before you travel” to help prevent unnecessary delays.

Network Rail took to social media to advise passengers of the changes, alongside a short animated video warning of the dangers flooding and severe rainfall can have on Scotland’s rail network.

Due to the heavy and prolonged rainfall that's been forecast, we've had to put a 40mph speed restriction in place between:

• Perth and Inverness

• Aberdeen and Inverness. This is likely to have an impact on some services, so check before you travel. @ScotRail @LNER pic.twitter.com/JgrcMi0x6e — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) August 6, 2021

Flood warnings

A total of 12 flood warnings remain in place across mainland Scotland as residents are told to “remain vigilant” amidst the downpours.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the area of Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside are all impacted by the alerts.

However, the whole of the NC500 route remains unscathed by the warnings as well as the islands and a large section of the west coast, excluding Oban.

In a statement, published on their website, SEPA urged Scots to be on their guard as they warned of the potential for localised flooding.

Read more about the weather:

They wrote: “A period of frequent rain, which will be heavy at times, early on Friday morning followed by heavy showers later on Friday and on Saturday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and small watercourses.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network, including localised flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions possible.

“Extra care should be taken if spending time in the outdoors on or near watercourses as water levels could rise rapidly.”

They added: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”