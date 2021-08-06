Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News

Heavy rainfall batters north and north-east as flood alerts and weather warnings remain in place

By Michelle Henderson
August 6, 2021, 8:33 am
Shoppers brave the rain in Aberdeen. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 01/11/2019
Shoppers brave the rain in Aberdeen. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 01/11/2019

Flood alerts and warnings remain in place across parts of the north and north-east as forecasters warn of prolonged heavy rainfall.

Residents are being warned to “remain vigilant” as fears grow for the potential for localised flooding, with many people in the region waking up to heavy rainfall in the north and north-east.

A total of 12 flood alerts have been issued by The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) and remain in place across mainland Scotland affecting parts of the north and north-east.

Met Office forecasters have also issued a yellow weather warning for rain for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and parts of Eastern Moray until 2pm as forecasters warn of persistent heavy rain for most of the day.

The whole of mainland Scotland will also see a rather murky start to the weekend as a yellow warning is issued for thunderstorms on Saturday.

Commuters fury

<br />A 40mph speed restriction has been imposed on rail services between Aberdeen and Inverness and on the Highland Main Line due to the forecast.

The forecast is having an adverse affect on public transport as rail bosses alter the speed restrictions over fears of flooding on the line.

Network Rail has imposed a 40mph speed limit on two rail lines in the north warning commuters of potential delays to services.

The alterations will affect services travelling between Aberdeen and Inverness and on the Highland Main Line, between Perth and Inverness.

Passengers are being warned by rail bosses to “check before you travel” to help prevent unnecessary delays.

Network Rail took to social media to advise passengers of the changes, alongside a short animated video warning of the dangers flooding and severe rainfall can have on Scotland’s rail network.

Flood warnings

A total of 12 flood warnings remain in place across mainland Scotland as residents are told to “remain vigilant” amidst the downpours.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the area of Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside are all impacted by the alerts.

However, the whole of the NC500 route remains unscathed by the warnings as well as the islands and a large section of the west coast, excluding Oban.

In a statement, published on their website, SEPA urged Scots to be on their guard as they warned of the potential for localised flooding.

Read more about the weather:

They wrote: “A period of frequent rain, which will be heavy at times, early on Friday morning followed by heavy showers later on Friday and on Saturday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and small watercourses.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network, including localised flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions possible.

“Extra care should be taken if spending time in the outdoors on or near watercourses as water levels could rise rapidly.”

They added: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.  Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal