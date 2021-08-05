Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
News / Aberdeen

North-east residents urged to ‘remain vigilant’ after flooding alert issued

By Craig Munro
August 5, 2021, 11:42 am Updated: August 5, 2021, 12:19 pm
Heavy rain is expected to affect Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray tomorrow and Saturday. Photo: DCT Media
Residents of the north-east have been told to prepare for possible flooding after an alert was issued by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa).

Flood alerts currently cover the entirety of mainland Scotland, except for a large section of the Highlands.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the area of Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside are all impacted by Sepa’s latest update, which was issued just after 10am.

While the alert is currently in effect, it mainly warns of weather that is forecast to arrive in the area tomorrow.

The flood alert map that is currently in effect. Picture from the Sepa website

On its website, Sepa says: “A period of frequent rain, which will be heavy at times, early on Friday morning followed by heavy showers later on Friday and on Saturday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and small watercourses.”

The organisation adds that north-east urban areas and the transport network are likely to be worst affected by the conditions.

Heavy showers are forecast by the Met Office for the region on Friday, and a yellow warning for rain will come into effect at midnight tonight.

It will be followed on Saturday by a separate yellow warning for thunderstorms covering the entire Scottish mainland, which will begin at 4am and last until midnight on Sunday.

The Met Office website forecasts: “Heavy, slow-moving showers, some thundery, may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.”

