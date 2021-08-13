Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Glenburn Hotel plunged into administration after Covid impact

The Glenburn Hotel in Rothesay, which was Scotland’s first “hydropathic” hotel, has been put in administration.
By David Mackay
August 13, 2021, 4:06 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 4:12 pm
The Glenburn Hotel has been put in administration after opening in the 1890s. Photo: Glenburn Hotel
The prominent grand building on the Isle of Bute was built in 1843 on a hilltop overlooking the town.

It has been closed since November last year with staff initially being placed on furlough.

However, now it has been confirmed all employees will be made redundant with immediate effect.

Why was the Glenburn Hotel struggling?

The Glenburn Hotel was extensively refurbished in 2016 and had about 121 bedrooms as well as a ballroom, restaurants, bars, terrace and conference facilities before being placed in administration.

Its location overlooking Rothesay Bay made it popular with package holiday businesses as well as independent travellers.

The Glenburn Hotel has a prominent location in Rothesay. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

The hotel had traded briefly since the start of the first Covid lockdown early last year before closing its doors in November.

Administrators FRP Advisory have blamed “significant operating costs” for the decline when coupled with declining revenue due to Covid – causing “unsustainable” cash flow problems.

Hopes hotel can be revived

The Glenburn Hotel opened as a classic grand seaside hotel in 1892, targeted at affluent travellers.

It became Scotland’s first hydro hotel with guests coming for health spas and to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of the surroundings.

Joint administration Stuart Robb, a partner with FRP Advisory, said: “Unfortunately, having explored all its options, the hotel was unable to survive the significant fall in revenue caused by the Covid-19 pandemic whilst still having to meet significant maintenance and running costs.

“We will now focus our efforts on assisting employees, many of whom have worked at the hotel for many years, to submit their claims for redundancy and other sums due to them whilst preparing to market and sell the hotel.

“Whilst this is a sad day in the hotel’s history, this is an outstanding opportunity to acquire an iconic hotel on one of Scotland’s most accessible islands.”

Parties interested in the Bute hotel should contact kris.tosh@frpadvisory.com

