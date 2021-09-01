Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE BLOG: Latest updates from across the north and north-east on September 1
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe forced to shut temporarily following ‘disaster’ start to the week
-
Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update to MSPs as cases continue to surge
-
Babcock completes £10m sale of Aberdeen-headquartered helicopter business to CHC
-
Scotgold shares spike as it cashes in on production for the first time in August
-
Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 1
-
Teenage girls reported missing in Inverness traced safe and well