Boris Johnson’s mother dies aged 79

Boris Johnson’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, has died “suddenly and peacefully” aged 79, according to the Telegraph.

A professional painter, she has been described by the Prime Minister as the “supreme authority” in his family.

Boris Johnson credited her with instilling in him the equal value of every human life.

She is understood to have died at a London hospital on Monday.

Born Charlotte Fawcett, she is the daughter of the barrister Sir James Fawcett – who was president of the European Commission for Human Rights in the 1970s.

During her English studies at Oxford University, she decided to put her education on hold to travel America with Stanley Johnson, whom she later married in 1963.

When she returned to finish her degree, she graduated as the first married female at her college.

Primarily a variety of subjects, she has painted portraits for several people, including Joanna Lumly and author Jilly Cooper.

Her works have also featured as the subject of an exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London in 2015.

Along with Boris Johnson, she was also the mother of former Conservative MP Joseph Johnson, journalist Rachel Johnson, and entrepreneur Leo Johnson.

After she and Stanley Johnson divorced in 1979, Mrs Johnson-Wahl married the American professor Nicholas Wahl in 1988 before her second husband died of cancer back in 1996.