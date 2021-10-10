Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Man, 61, dies following a ‘hit and run’ near Taynuilt in Argyll

By Denny Andonova
October 10, 2021, 11:38 am Updated: October 10, 2021, 12:26 pm
The A85 is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

A man has died following a hit and run incident on the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road in Argyll.

Police received reports a man had been found injured on the roadside at Kirkton, near Taynuilt, at around 1am on Sunday.

It is believed that the man may have been struck by a vehicle travelling on the A85, although officers are still to establish in what direction it was headed.

Officers have also indicated that the vehicle involved may have sustained damage in the incident, which is believed to have taken place between 12.30am and 1am.

The 61-year-old, who is understood to be a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene and police have confirmed his family has been informed.

The A85 in this area remains closed to traffic with diversions put in place as police continue to conduct door-to-door inquiries at the location.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton has now launched an appeal for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said: “It’s imperative we find out how this man has died. His family is devastated by what has happened.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who was on the A85 last night to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0293 of October 10.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal