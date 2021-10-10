Man, 61, dies following a ‘hit and run’ near Taynuilt in Argyll

A man has died following a hit and run incident on the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road in Argyll.

Police received reports a man had been found injured on the roadside at Kirkton, near Taynuilt, at around 1am on Sunday.

It is believed that the man may have been struck by a vehicle travelling on the A85, although officers are still to establish in what direction it was headed.

Officers have also indicated that the vehicle involved may have sustained damage in the incident, which is believed to have taken place between 12.30am and 1am.

The 61-year-old, who is understood to be a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene and police have confirmed his family has been informed.

The A85 in this area remains closed to traffic with diversions put in place as police continue to conduct door-to-door inquiries at the location.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton has now launched an appeal for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said: “It’s imperative we find out how this man has died. His family is devastated by what has happened.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who was on the A85 last night to contact us.

“Any small piece of information could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0293 of October 10.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.