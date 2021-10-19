‘Yesterday there were houses, now there’s a hole’: Family of four in ‘serious condition’ in hospital following Ayr explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Yesterday there were houses, now there’s a hole’: Family of four in ‘serious condition’ in hospital following Ayr explosion

By Ellie Milne and Press Association
October 19, 2021, 3:28 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 5:57 pm
Emergency services attended the scene of the explosion in Ayr. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Investigations are continuing following an explosion at a housing estate in Ayr on Monday evening.

Police have confirmed a family of four were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

A woman, 43, and a boy, 16, are currently being treated at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary while a man, 47, is in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

An 11-year-old boy is within the Royal Hospital for Children.

What happened to cause Ayr explosion?

The explosion happened on Gorse Park in the Kincaidston area of Ayr at around 7.10pm on Monday, October 18.

Emergency services cordoned off the area to the public and evacuated a number of houses in the area.

Residents have reported the blast could be heard for several miles in nearby Ayrshire communities.

Residents have been evacuated from the area around the site of the blast. Picture by PA.

The friend of a woman, whose house was directly opposite the blast site in Kincaidston, described the scene as “something you cannot comprehend unless you see the sheer scale of the damage”.

Moira Muir, 59, told the PA news agency: “Her lounge window was blown in and the radiator in her upstairs bathroom was blown off the wall.”

Ms Muir, who runs a holiday home rental in North Ayrshire, rushed to her friend’s aid within 30 minutes of the explosion.

She added: “The smell of smoke was quite overpowering, but the biggest shock was seeing the amount of rubble and how far it had travelled.

Emergency crews have been in the area throughout the day. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

“I have never seen anything like it.”

Councillor Chris Cullen told BBC Good Morning Scotland he thinks gas caused the explosion.

Describing the scene, he said: “It is quite harrowing actually.

“Early yesterday evening there was a row of houses and now there is a hole.

“Two-and-a-half houses are missing. It is quite shocking how far the debris has fallen and the damage it has caused.”

Emergency response effort to help Ayr families

A major investigation and response effort has been launched with many residents being forced from their homes due to the blast.

South Ayrshire Council has said it is working with emergency services to determine which houses are safe to return to.

Emergency services at the scene following a large explosion at a house in Gorse Park, Ayr. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA.

A spokesman said: “As soon as we are clear where the inner cordon lies, we will start the clear-up operation, which requires to be done with sensitivity due to personal effects being included among general debris.”

Chief Inspector Derrick Johnston, area commander for South Ayrshire, said: “This is a complex incident and a number of different agencies are working together to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and everyone within the local community affected by this.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is being carried out.”

An aerial view of the scene. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Nine fire engines were sent in the initial response to the scene with two remaining at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Ian McMeekin, the fire service’s area commander, said: “This has been an extremely complex and challenging incident which significantly damaged multiple properties in the area and resulted in the evacuation of other nearby homes.

“We will remain in attendance for some time as we work with our partners to ensure the area is safe.”

Gas distribution company SGN was helping emergency services.

Earlier, police confirmed that four houses had been affected by the explosion and said two local rest centres had been set up to assist.

