Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Fife coal mine transformation gives climate crisis hope despite visit from boys in blue

By Scott Milne
October 25, 2021, 6:28 pm
Police arrive to find out why we are outside the main gate, Mossmorran Plant, Cowdenbeath.

The police said they just happened to be passing by as my colleague and I continued to report on the climate crisis.

The officers were in an unmarked car and spent nearly an hour at the site.

The Mossmorran leg of our climate crisis road trip was heating up.

We were at the Fife site to talk to campaigners about what it’s like living with flaring in their back garden.

climate crisis
Aileen Robertson and Scott Milne with the electric Co Wheels van, Mossmorran.

Mossmorran security ‘helpfully’ laid out a fence good bit away from the entrance.

They gave us a small square of wet grass to stand on and told us not to cross the fence.

There are loads of large vehicles coming and going in the area, so the safety concerns are understandable.

It wasn’t the warmest of welcomes though.

Requests to talk to management at the gas plant were kindly turned down, with a statement emailed instead.

Hello, hello, hello

To be clear, the police officers were very friendly and didn’t stop us, but it was still a surprise to see them arrive.

I’m not sure I am buying that they just happened to be passing by, however.

They spent more time in the office talking to staff, who to be fair are probably sick of campaigners at the gate when they are trying to do a job.

After speaking about Mossmorran, its environmental impact and flaring, our next stop was Lochore Meadows.

We were there to talk to people about the climate crisis and give away some fudge. Not necessarily in that order.

climate crisis
Scott Milne plugs in at a recharging station, Lochore Meadows Country Park.

I didn’t expect to become a fudge salesman (if you can call it sales when you’re giving it away) when I got into journalism. But you have to take what life throws at you.

We got speaking to some passionate people. The general consensus was that world leaders need to pull their socks up and start taking action as opposed to just talking.

There was an awareness that the climate crisis was not just something happening far away, but will have an effect closer to home too.

The smoke from Mossmorran could be seen in the distance as these conversations were taking place.

‘People will solve’ climate crisis

The coal mining industry previously used the land at Lochore Meadows. Now it is a beauty spot popular with dog walkers and families.

It is also home to ducks, swans and more.

Maybe I’ve become delirious from two days on the road, but if a coal mine can be transformed into a place of natural wonder, then maybe there’s hope yet.

“People are ingenious, so someone will come up with a solution,” one walker said by the loch.

“But it all depends on how long it takes.”

The importance of COP26 is definitely clear to the people of Fife.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal