Nicola Sturgeon to update Scots on Covid ahead of COP26

Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on the Covid situation in Scotland today as the country prepares to host COP26.

The first minister will share a statement in parliament this afternoon before taking questions from MSPs.

This will be the first Covid update in more than two weeks due to parliamentary recess.

As well as the latest cases and hospitalisations, Ms Sturgeon is expected to address concerns surrounding the upcoming COP26 summit, the introduction of the Covid vaccine passport and the roll-out of booster jabs.

COP26 concerns

The first minister will likely talk about the concerns around a spike in cases due to COP26, which will be held in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12.

More than 25,000 delegates will descend on the city where mitigations and “very strict isolation protocols” have been put in place to limit the transmission of the virus.

Speaking on BBC’s The Sunday Show at the weekend, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the government is “very, very assured” by the protocols, but they do expect to see cases linked to the summit.

He said: “There is no public health expert in the world who would say there is no risk in the midst of a global pandemic to have tens of thousand of people descending onto largely one city.

“So, there is absolutely a risk of Covid cases rising thereafter but we will do everything we can to mitigate that.”

A total of 2,239 positive cases were confirmed across the country yesterday, with 399 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Further, 902 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus with 57 in intensive care units across the country.

Booster roll-out

Ms Sturgeon is also expected to update MSPs on the vaccine booster jab roll-out in her statement.

Opposition parties have criticised the speed of the roll-out, but the health secretary has said the programme is “on track”.

Those most at risk of Covid are being prioritised, although a “significant” number of people in the top priority group are still waiting for their third dose.

Mr Yousaf also confirmed a “record number” of free flu vaccines will be be offered in Scotland, to be rolled out based on clinical need and age.

He added: “I would like to stress, everyone who is eligible will be offered a vaccination.”

On Monday, it was announced that invitation letters are now being sent out to the 60-69 age group.

How to watch the update

The update will be available to watch on Scottish Parliament TV and BBC Scotland, and we’ll be bringing you the latest online.

Ms Sturgeon will share her update after Topical Questions at around 2pm.