Over 100 people in hospital with Covid across the north and north-east

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, there are 103 people in hospitals across the north and north-east with Covid.

Across Scotland, there are 902 people in hospital with coronavirus.

Of those, 76 people are in hospitals across Grampian with the virus.

A further 27 people are in hospitals across the Highlands being treated for Covid.

Additionally, there are 57 people being treated in intensive care units across the country for the virus.

There were no deaths from the virus reported.

However, the test positivity rate was 10.3%, up from 9.9% the previous day.

Regional breakdown

There were 2,240 new cases of Covid reported across Scotland.

NHS Grampian accounted for 254 of the new cases.

Aberdeenshire reported 132 new cases of the virus, making it the fifth highest reporting area.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City recorded 97 new cases of Covid and Moray had 97.

NHS Highland reported 166 new cases with Argyll and Bute reporting 36 cases.

Shetland recorded three cases, the Western Isles had two and Orkney had only one new case of the virus.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 4,308,371 people have received their first dose and 3,895,239 have received their second dose.

Invitation letters are now being sent to the 60-69 age group for a third dose of a Covid vaccine.

Vaccination boosters are already being administered to those aged 70 and over, those at the highest risk from infection, care home residents and frontline health and social care workers.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf insisted the booster programme is “on track” despite calls from opposition parties to speed up the rollout.