Parts of north-east told to expect disruption from heavy rain on Monday

A section of the north-east has been issued with a yellow weather warning for heavy rain by the Met Office.

The warning covers parts of north-west Aberdeenshire, northern Moray and the south-east Highlands, and will come into effect at midnight tonight.

The meteorological organisation says rain is likely to cause “some disruption” on Monday morning along the Moray Firth coastline and as far inland as Aviemore.

Journey times by car, bus and train could be affected by the weather, and homes and businesses may be affected by flooding.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Rain across some northern parts of Scotland Monday 0000 – 1200 Heavy and persistent rain is expected which may lead to some disruption on Monday morning 🌧️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/lRGn9ENJW0 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 26, 2021

Sepa has also issued a pair of flood alerts for the areas of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside.

Both alerts say: “Typical impacts could include localised flooding of land and roads, and disruption to travel.”

The warnings comes after a week of warm, sunny weather in the area.

Back on Tuesday, it was reported that temperatures of up to 23C in Aberdeen were the result of a phenomenon known as the Foehn Effect.