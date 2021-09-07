Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Seven fire engines race to an Aberdeen industrial estate as smoke billows into the air

Seven fire engines are currently attending a fire at an Aberdeen Industrial Estate.
By Kirstin Tait
September 7, 2021, 8:05 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 12:20 pm
Photo of Kirstin Tait

Seven fire engines are currently attending a fire at an Aberdeen Industrial Estate.

Fire crews are currently attending a fire at Bankhead Industrial Estate after calls came in at around 7.40pm.

Currently, seven fire engines are on the scene as well as one height appliance as they work to extinguish flames.

Eyewitnesses say the flames are situated within the Suez Sclattie Transfer Station.

Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 7.40pm on Tuesday, September 7 to reports of a fire affecting a recycling facility at Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised seven appliances and firefighters remain on the scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported.

“The stop message was received at 9.28pm.”

An investigation was previously launched in 2019 after rubbish caught fire at the waste facility, which saw 20 fire fighters tackle the blaze.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal