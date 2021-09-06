Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It may be autumn, but we can still expect some summer weather this week!

We may have moved into the meteorological autumn last week – but the north-east is still poised to get a short blast of some summer weather.
By David Mackay
September 6, 2021, 2:27 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
People enjoy warm weather on Aberdeen beach in June. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
The sun is scheduled to warm the UK over the next few days with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 30C.

Don’t expect it to get as hot as that in the north-east though, but it could still be one of the last times to dig out your summer clothes.

Here’s what the forecast is like for the next few days.

Tuesday – heat in the east

The best of the weather is expected to be found in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

Temperatures could hit a high of 24C in Aberdeen with the rest of the north-east due to enjoy similar.

It will be slightly cooler the further west you go with 22C forecast in Elgin and 20C in Inverness.

 

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “Tuesday will be a largely sunning day but there will be some rain hanging about on the west coast.

“There will also be some residual cloud in the morning but it will clear up as the day goes on.”

Wednesday – west is best

While temperatures will still remain high in Aberdeen at 22C on Wednesday, the best of the weather will be found further west.

Elgin could reach 24C with patches of sun and Braemar is forecast peak at 23C.

People enjoy warm weather on the Moray coast in May. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

However, Mr Dixon warned unsettled weather would also begin to make an appearance in some parts.

He said: “There will be some spits and spots of rain in the far north, including Shetland, from early in the day and it will persist.

“It should remain dray and sunny elsewhere though with some good levels of sunshine.”

Thursday onwards – where’s the umbrella?

From Thursday expect rain to begin moving in from the west initially, before continuing through the weekend.

However, the Met Office expects temperatures to remain about 20C for most on Thursday before they begin to cool with 18C in Peterhead and 16C forecast in Elgin on Saturday.

Mr Dixon added: “The heaviest rain will be on the west coast on Thursday with a risk of thunder as well.

“Unsettled weather will continue on Friday and Saturday with the heaviest rain forecast in eastern areas near Aberdeen.

“Unsettled weather will also continue early next week.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

