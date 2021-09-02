Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland records most daily Covid deaths in six months as more than 6,000 new cases are confirmed

By Michelle Henderson
September 2, 2021, 1:52 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Scotland has recorded 6,400 new cases of Covid on Thursday, as well as its highest daily increase in deaths for six months.

A further 17 deaths were announced, taking the country’s death toll to 8,144.

The increase in deaths is the most recorded in Scotland since March 1, when the government said 20 people had died from coronavirus.

It comes just a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to roll out Covid vaccine passports as cases continue to rise.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded a further 344 cases in the last 24 hours – taking the region’s total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 28,274.

NHS Highland recorded 312 new positive cases, taking their total to 13,571 infections.

Health boards in the islands have also noted an increase in infections.

A total of 11 cases were recorded in the Western Isles, six in Shetland and two in Orkney.

The majority of cases in Scotland were recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with 1,790.

NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian have also seen a surge in infections, with 1,127 cases and 1,090 cases recorded in their respective areas in the latest 24 hour period.

Vaccination roll-out

A total of 2,709 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, taking the total to 4,111,513.

Meanwhile, 3,699,250 of Scotland’s adults are now fully vaccinated after 8,184 people received the second dose of their Covid-19 vaccine in the latest 24 hours.

Drop-in centres are being held each by health boards across the country as the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines continues.

