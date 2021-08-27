Follow along live as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch hold an unscheduled coronavirus briefing, amid a sharp rise in the number of cases in Scotland.
RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon holds unscheduled Covid briefing amid sharp rise in cases
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson admits side fell short as Dunfermline earn comeback win
-
Caley Thistle slide to shock defeat against basement side Dunfermline to slip to third in Championship
-
Cove Rangers claim derby spoils with 3-0 win over Peterhead
-
Brora defeat Wick in Highland League Cup first round
-
Body of missing Inga Van Der Heiden discovered near Elgin monument
-
Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash in Elgin