Aberdeen ready to deliver a ‘monumental effort’ in searing Baku heat, insists defender Andy Considine

Set to face searing heat in Baku defender Andy Considine has called for a ‘monumental’ effort from Aberdeen to move a step closer to Europa Conference League group qualification.

Aberdeen will face Qarabag in Azerbaijan in the play-off first round – the Reds’ biggest European game in more than a decade.

Despite the 8pm kick-off (5pm UK time), temperatures are still expected to exceed 30 degrees at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The Dons will also have to negotiate a playing surface so bad Qarabag considered approaching Uefa to get the tie moved to another stadium in Baku.

Considine is confident the Dons can keep their cool in the oppressive heat and aims to secure a win or a draw to take control of the twolegged tie.

The 34-year-old said: “It is going to take a monumental 90 minutes in Baku in that heat, but we have the squad and the players to do it.

“This tie is one of those where we have to be as resilient as possible.

“We have to be as tough to beat as we can so that we can take something back to Pittodrie.

“If we can steal a win or a draw in Azerbaijan and bring it back we will have every chance.”

Considine played in UEFA Cup groups

Aberdeen are bidding to reach the group stages in Europe for the first time since the UEFA Cup in 2007.

Long-serving Considine is the only remaining player at Pittodrie from the squad which faced Panathinaikos (Greece), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Atletico Madrid (Spain) and FC Copenhagen (Denmark) in the group stages.

Aberdeen progressed from Group B to set up a clash with Euro giants Bayern Munich, drawing 2-2 at Pittodrie before losing 5-1 in Germany.

With the Dons just 180 minutes away from a return to the group stage level of Europe for the first time in 14 years, Considine is under no illusion about the enormity, and difficulty, of the tie in Azerbaijan.

Especially when you also add in Qarabag’s recent European pedigree, having qualified for the group stages of Europe every season since 2014.

This season is the first in seven years Qarabag have not began their Euro campaign in the Champions League qualifiers.

Considine said: “The play-offs are massive for us.

“Qarabag have regularly played in the Champions League over the years and will be a good team.

“Their last leg (1-0 defeat of AEK Limassol) was pretty tight as they scored the winner in the 87th minute.

“It will be tough, but any round in Europe is going to be tough.

“This is a huge chance for us though and we are all desperate to get into the group stages.”

Dons want a packed Pittodrie for return

Qualification for the group stages brings a prize payment of £2.5m.

Aberdeen have made 18,000 tickets available for the return leg at Pittodrie next Thursday and hope it will be a sell out.

The Red Army were more than 15,000-strong inside the stadium for the 2-1 third qualifying round second leg defeat of Breidablik.

Considine is confident supporters will create a memorable atmosphere in the return leg as the Dons look to secure group stage action.

Considine said: “I felt the atmosphere when I walked out on to the pitch against Breidablik.

“I could really feel that the fans were up for it – and the players were as well.”

A goal threat to take into Baku tie

The feel-good factor among the supporters and players was dented with the shock 2-1 League Cup exit to Championship Raith Rovers on Sunday.

Considine dropped to the bench at Stark’s Park as manager Stephen Glass made seven changes to his starting XI to rest players ahead of the tough tie in Baku.

Scotland international defender Considine believes returning from Azerbaijan with a win is not beyond Aberdeen, despite the heat, poor pitch, travel time and Qarabag’s European pedigree.

Especially when the Dons have goal-scorers in the team.

He said: “We have goal-scorers on the park and they are firing.

“We did struggle last season with that.

“However, the coaching staff, especially Allan Russell, work long hours with the boys after training on shooting drills, crossing, finishing.

“The boys work so hard in training and it is showing on the park.”