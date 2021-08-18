We let our supporters down with cup loss and must make amends in Azerbaijan, insists Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass knows Aberdeen let their fans down with a shock League Cup exit but aims to put it right in Azerbaijan.

The Dons will tomorrow face Qarabag in Baku in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

Should Aberdeen see off the Azerbaijan side over two legs, they will qualify for the group stages of Europe for the first time since 2007.

Preparations for the Dons’ biggest European tie in more than a decade suffered a major set-back when crashing out of the cup to Championship side Raith Rovers.

That defeat, in front of a large travelling support, came less than 48 hours before Aberdeen jetted out to Baku.

Glass accepts the Red Army were let down, but has urged them to continue backing his rebuilt team as he bids for success in Europe and domestically.

He said: “The backing that came to Raith Rovers was brilliant as they travelled in numbers and as a club we know we let them down.

“If they stick with us and continue to support us they will see a group that has a determination to win games.

“That is all we ask.

“It (losing at Raith) is not something we wanted to happen and the reaction was not what we looked for.

“However, we have to learn the lessons, move on and continue to get better.

“We will go against Qarabag, we will compete and try to win the game over there.”

Blow as Ryan Hedges ruled out by injury

Glass was dealt a blow when Ryan Hedges was ruled out with an injury suffered late in the 2-1 loss at Raith Rovers.

The Welsh international did not fly out to Azerbaijan.

However, Jonny Hayes, who also picked up an injury against Raith, did jet out with the squad to Baku.

Winger Hayes was stretchered off late on against Raith and left Starks Park with his right foot in a boot – but has recovered in time to be in contention to face Qarabag.

Qarabag are past masters at qualifying for the group stages in Europe and have reached that phase for each of the last seven seasons.

Glass aims to stop Qarabag’s group run

During that winning run in the play-offs they have seen off Legia Warsaw (Poland, 2020), Linfield (Northern Ireland, 2019), Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova, 2018), Copenhagen (Denmark, 2017), IFK Gothenburg (Sweden, 2016), Young Boys (Switzerland, 2015) and Twente (Holland, 2014).

Glass is determined to break Qarabag’s group qualification run and believes a packed and vocal Pittodrie in the return leg next Thursday can make a huge difference.

Aberdeen have made 18,000 tickets available for the second leg and believe a sell-out is possible.

🎫 Tickets will be on sale from 5pm tonight for next Thursday's match with Qarabag at Pittodrie. 🔴 18,000 capacity

🔴 Prices reduced from previous tie

🔴 Let's pack out Pittodrie#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 17, 2021

Following feedback from supporters after the Breidablik game in the previous round, and in recognition of the supporters’ backing, ticket prices have been reduced for the crunch play-off showdown.

Glass said: “On Thursday night under the lights at Pittodrie, you will see a really determined Aberdeen to try to get into the group stages.

“That was obviously the aim at the start of the campaign.

“We know what it gives us if we win these two games.”