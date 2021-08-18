Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We let our supporters down with cup loss and must make amends in Azerbaijan, insists Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

By Sean Wallace
August 18, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Aberdeen players look dejected after the full-time whistle at Raith Rovers.
Boss Stephen Glass knows Aberdeen let their fans down with a shock League Cup exit but aims to put it right in Azerbaijan.

The Dons will tomorrow face Qarabag in Baku in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

Should Aberdeen see off the Azerbaijan side over two legs, they will qualify for the group stages of Europe for the first time since 2007.

Preparations for the Dons’ biggest European tie in more than a decade suffered a major set-back when crashing out of the cup to Championship side Raith Rovers.

That defeat, in front of a large travelling support, came less than 48 hours before Aberdeen jetted out to Baku.

Glass accepts the Red Army were let down, but has urged them to continue backing his rebuilt team as he bids for success in Europe and domestically.

Aberdeen fans at Starks Park for the League Cup clash with Raith Rovers.

He said: “The backing that came to Raith Rovers was brilliant as they travelled in numbers and as a club we know we let them down.

“If they stick with us and continue to support us they will see a group that has a determination to win games.

“That is all we ask.

“It (losing at Raith) is not something we wanted to happen and the reaction was not what we looked for.

“However, we have to learn the lessons, move on and continue to get better.

“We will go against Qarabag, we will compete and try to win the game over there.”

Blow as Ryan Hedges ruled out by injury

Glass was dealt a blow when Ryan Hedges was ruled out with an injury suffered late in the 2-1 loss at Raith Rovers.

The Welsh international did not fly out to Azerbaijan.

Ryan Hedges receives treatment at the sideline after being injured during the cup loss at Raith Rovers.

However, Jonny Hayes, who also picked up an injury against Raith, did jet out with the squad to Baku.

Winger Hayes was stretchered off late on against Raith and left Starks Park with his right foot in a boot – but has recovered in time to be in contention to face Qarabag.

Jonny Hayes is stretchered off the pitch during the cup match against Raith Rovers.

Qarabag are past masters at qualifying for the group stages in Europe and have reached that phase for each of the last seven seasons.

Glass aims to stop Qarabag’s group run

During that winning run in the play-offs they have seen off Legia Warsaw (Poland, 2020), Linfield (Northern Ireland, 2019),  Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova, 2018), Copenhagen (Denmark, 2017), IFK Gothenburg (Sweden, 2016), Young Boys (Switzerland, 2015) and Twente (Holland, 2014).

Glass is determined to break Qarabag’s group qualification run and believes a packed and vocal Pittodrie in the return leg next Thursday can make a huge difference.

Aberdeen have made 18,000 tickets available for the second leg and believe a sell-out is possible.

 

Following feedback from supporters after the Breidablik game in the previous round, and in recognition of the supporters’ backing, ticket prices have been reduced for the crunch play-off showdown.

Glass said: “On Thursday night under the lights at Pittodrie, you will see a really determined Aberdeen to try to get into the group stages.

“That was obviously the aim at the start of the campaign.

“We know what it gives us if we win these two games.”

