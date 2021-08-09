Meet Megan, the eight-year-old motocross star making her name in the dirt

One Orkney pupil spent her summer picking up praise and prizes in the fast-paced world of motocross racing.

Megan Flynn, eight, will begin P5 at Papdale Primary School later this month. But despite her tender age, she already has years of biking experience.

Megan is the only junior female rider at the Orkney Motocross Club and has been racking up trophies and awards.

Her dad instilled the love of riding, and she still loves getting out on the track with him.

Battling the boys to be the best

Although motocross has been a male-dominated sport for decades, trailblazers like Megan are closing that gender gap.

She is often the only girl racing in her age group, but she looks up to older female riders, such as Barbara Leslie and Kayleigh Swannie, for inspiration.

A few race day jitters are natural for any rider, and Megan said that she’s quick to settle into her groove and push through any doubts.

“I have always liked bikes and have watched the motocross since I was little. On a race day I am very nervous for the first few laps then I feel better but the butterflies in my tummy never go away.”

Mum Stephanie Davies said that Megan never shies away from the thrill of competition.

“Being the only girl in her league adds a little pressure I think, she has had her eye on being up there with the boys since the very beginning and is delighted to be getting her name on some more of the trophies.”

Nothing deters her from trying her best.” -Mum Stephanie Davies

Megan’s motocross success is based on points that go towards an overall season total, as well as individual awards at each race.

She recently brought home the Robertson Shield and the Arkh Angel Cup, to add her collection that includes the Thorpe Shield, Paul Firth Memorial Cup and E&W Dass Shield.

All in the family

Ms Davies said that it was Megan’s father, Keith, who first got her hooked on racing. She has been racing since the early age of four. Before then, the family would go to the track to watch dad ride.

Ms Davies said that, with the roar of the engines and her dad to cheer for, the pull of the track was too much for Megan to resist.

The thing I like most about motocross is the time I get to spend with my Dad.” -Megan Flynn, 8

“Ever since she was very small, we used to go and watch it. She’s just loved it ever since then and she always wanted to do it.

“Megan has had to work hard to get to where she is now, she spent her first season sitting in the lower placings most meetings but we saw a big improvement by the second season where she climbed a little.

“She has very much learned the hard way that it doesn’t come easy, and this year her hard work is really paying off. Nothing deters her from trying her best.”

Megan has her eyes set on a long career of racing.

“It feels really good to win, I try my best and it makes me happy when I get a win. I will definitely do it when I am older, I would like to start competing south maybe next year. The thing I like most about motocross is the time I get to spend with my Dad.”

Megan is a local Superstar

In recognition of her exploits, Megan was recently featured by the Orkney Islands Council as a ‘Superstar’ student, part of a council initiative to highlight student achievements during the summer holidays.

