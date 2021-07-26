Met Office issues thunderstorm and rain weather warnings for north and north-east

Two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain have been issued by the Met Office, covering much of the north and north-east for the next three days.

The first warning, for thunderstorms affecting most of the Highlands and western Moray, will come into effect at noon on Tuesday and will last until a minute before midnight.

The meteorological body warns that thundery showers could lead to flooding and disruption to transport.

Buildings could be damaged by water from flash floods, as well as lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, and homes and businesses may suffer a loss of power or other services.

The second warning regards persistent rain in much of the Highlands, excluding the far north, and most of the north-east, excluding the easternmost tip.

It extends from midnight on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

Similarly, it warns of damage from flooding to homes, businesses and transport services, and says communities could be cut off with power cuts possible.

More information about the warnings can be found on the Met Office website here.

Warnings follow warm weather

The warnings from the Met Office comes after several weeks of high temperatures in the north and north-east.

The summer weather is set to come to an end over the next few days, with the rest of the week growing cooler after today.

Currently, Wednesday is forecast to be the wettest day, with a 60% chance of precipitation across the region.