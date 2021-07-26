Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News

Large periods of rain to hit the north and north-east this week as high temperatures begin to fall

By Lauren Robertson
July 26, 2021, 10:41 am Updated: July 26, 2021, 11:51 am
Rain on Aberdeen beach.
Rain on Aberdeen beach.

After weeks of what has felt like endless sunshine, the week ahead is set to rain on our parade.

With temperatures nearing the 30s, July has delivered the summer weather we’ve all been craving.

However, that isn’t due to last much longer.

There may have been a couple of drizzly spells here and there over the past few days, but otherwise it has been a long time since much of the region has had a large amount of rain.

Looking into the week ahead, that greyness that we know so well looks like it’s aiming for a comeback.

Aberdeen forecast for the week

Today, July 26, is due to be the warmest day of the week in Aberdeen, with temperatures forecast to hit around 21C by 2pm.

It is expected to stay cloudy throughout the day however, with only a few intermittent sunny spells in the evening.

From Tuesday, July 27, temperatures are due to drop a little, with highs of around 17C.

By the weekend, we can only expect temperatures to reach around 15C.

Every day of this week is forecast to have spells of both rain and sunshine.

Wednesday is currently due to be the wettest day, with 60% chance of rain across the region for the vast majority of the day.

Change in weather conditions has caused phenomenon such as funnel clouds in recent days. 

Inverness forecast for the week

As with Aberdeen, temperatures in Inverness are forecast to hit highs of 22C today before dropping as the week goes on.

What is different however, is the potential for thunder and lightening storms at around 6pm.

Moving through the week, temperatures are due to sit around 17C and 18C.

The greatest amount of rain is due to fall on the evening of Tuesday 27, with wet conditions expected to continue on through the day on Wednesday.

From Friday and into the weekend the rain is due to stop, with temperatures on Friday due to peak a little at 18C.

On Saturday and Sunday, locals can expect cloud and temperatures around 16C.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal