Large periods of rain to hit the north and north-east this week as high temperatures begin to fall

After weeks of what has felt like endless sunshine, the week ahead is set to rain on our parade.

With temperatures nearing the 30s, July has delivered the summer weather we’ve all been craving.

However, that isn’t due to last much longer.

There may have been a couple of drizzly spells here and there over the past few days, but otherwise it has been a long time since much of the region has had a large amount of rain.

Looking into the week ahead, that greyness that we know so well looks like it’s aiming for a comeback.

Aberdeen forecast for the week

Today, July 26, is due to be the warmest day of the week in Aberdeen, with temperatures forecast to hit around 21C by 2pm.

Dry for most on Monday morning with some sunny spells 🌤️ Cloudy and dull along some North Sea coasts at first ☁️ Showery rain in the northeast of Scotland 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/iVnIVkdiUr — Met Office (@metoffice) July 25, 2021

It is expected to stay cloudy throughout the day however, with only a few intermittent sunny spells in the evening.

From Tuesday, July 27, temperatures are due to drop a little, with highs of around 17C.

By the weekend, we can only expect temperatures to reach around 15C.

Every day of this week is forecast to have spells of both rain and sunshine.

Wednesday is currently due to be the wettest day, with 60% chance of rain across the region for the vast majority of the day.

Change in weather conditions has caused phenomenon such as funnel clouds in recent days.

Inverness forecast for the week

As with Aberdeen, temperatures in Inverness are forecast to hit highs of 22C today before dropping as the week goes on.

What is different however, is the potential for thunder and lightening storms at around 6pm.

Moving through the week, temperatures are due to sit around 17C and 18C.

The greatest amount of rain is due to fall on the evening of Tuesday 27, with wet conditions expected to continue on through the day on Wednesday.

From Friday and into the weekend the rain is due to stop, with temperatures on Friday due to peak a little at 18C.

On Saturday and Sunday, locals can expect cloud and temperatures around 16C.