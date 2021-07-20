Man injured following crash involving van and lorry on A90 near Brechin

A man has sustained a leg injury following a two-vehicle crash on the A90.

Emergency services were called to an incident northbound of Brechin following reports of a collision between a van and a lorry at around 4am on Tuesday, July 20.

One lane remained closed for around an hour with motorist urged to take care on approach.

CLEAR❗ ⌚ 07:25#A90 RTC RTC clear from the A90 at Brechin northbound. Both lanes running ✅ @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 20, 2021

The road has since reopened with both lanes currently running.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4am on Tuesday, 20 July, to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Brechin, involving a lorry and a van.

“One lane was closed northbound. One man sustained a leg injury.”