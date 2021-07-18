Coronavirus cases across Scotland drop below 2,000 in past 24 hours

Some 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in Scotland, figures show.

A total of 2,390,353 people in Scotland have now been tested for coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, with the number confirmed as positive at 329,387.

Forty-six people were in intensive care and 511 in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, Scottish Government figures published on Sunday afternoon show.

There were no new reported deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus, but the Government noted register offices are generally closed at weekends.

The overall death toll, under the measure of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, remains at 7,800.

Overall, 3,976,022 people have now received the first dose of the vaccination and 2,966,054 have had their second dose.