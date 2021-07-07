Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellon people turn out to honour Wattie Gill who has died aged 81

By Chris Ferguson
July 7, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
In summer, Wattie Gill would cut the grass of his neighbours in Ellon. In winter he would clear snow from their paths.

So when the retired farmworker died, residents lined the streets in tribute to a man who had contributed so much to the community.

Wattie was a musician and entertainer, a bowling club office-bearer, Probus Club member, wine maker and gardener.

For 15 years in a row he won the prize for the best tray of fruit at the Turriff Show.

Over his lifetime, the 81-year-old donated 174 pints of blood to the Scottish Blood Transfusion Service.

Wattie was born and grew up in New Pitsligo with his brother Jimmy and sister Nancy.

He was educated at Bonnykelly, New Aberdour, then Ellon Academy. When he left school he initially worked with his grandfather at Logiefair near Gamrie.

In a lifetime in farming, Wattie worked at Auquhadlie, Auchnagatt, until he was married, then Roundhillock, Peterhead, and finally at Hayhillock Farm, near Ellon, for 32 years.

Marriage

In 1961 he met and married Sylvia and went on to have three children, Sandy, Sylvia and Shirley. They went on to have 60 years of marriage.

As a boy his father, Walter, bought Wattie an accordion and he learned to play by ear. It was with same with the mouth organ and he would use his talents to entertain at clubs over many years.

In 1998, Wattie and his daughter Shirley went on to entertain the entire nation when they appeared on the Generation Game. Wattie won a leather jacket which he wore for the rest of his life.

Ellon

His daughter Sylvia said: “If there was a club in Ellon, there was a good chance my father would either have been on the committee, or have been chairman or president.

“These included the Overs 60s Club, the bowling club and the Probus Club to name but a few. He was a member of Esslemont bowling club for more than 30 years and was president for 20 of those years. He was also a member of Ellon Bowling club.”

Wattie was known for his charitable character. He would volunteer to cut grass or clear snow for neighbours and was responsible for opening and closing St Mary-on-the-Rock Church in Ellon,

Benni

During his illness, Wattie was determined to keep as active as possible and could be seen walking his dog Benni through Ellon.

Sylvia said: “My father was vey active in the community, he was always ready to give his services, he was a multi-talented entertainer and always great company and more than a laugh a minute.

“‘We can’t forget the honour he felt when he was invited with my mother to meet the Queen at Balmoral. This was to recognise his work and the entertainment he provided for the community.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

