Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Aberdeen’s Euro opponents BK Hacken move off foot of Swedish Allsvenskan with first league win under new boss

By Sean Wallace
July 5, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The Bravida Arena, home of BK Hacken, in Gothenburg.
The Bravida Arena, home of BK Hacken, in Gothenburg.

Aberdeen’s European opponents BK Hacken have moved off the foot of the Swedish top-flight table with a debut win for their new manager.

Former Norwegian international boss Per-Mathieas Hogmo was appointed new manager at the Gothenburg side at the start of the Swedish summer break.

Hogmo secured a 2-1 home defeat of AIK at the weekend in the Allvenskan to leap-frog three places from the base of the table to 13th.

Aberdeen host BK Hacken in the Uefa Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg at Pittodrie on Thursday July 22.

Hogmo insists his squad are moving in the right direction ahead of that Euro showdown.

BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo managing Norway in a World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic.

Hogmo said: “We are very happy to secure a victory in front of our own supporters.

“It is confirmation we are heading in the right direction.

“We started a little nervous and AIK controlled the first part of the half.

“Then we grew into the match and in the second half got the reward for what we talked about during the half-time break.

“We showed morale and discipline, which is required in every single training session and every single match for us to succeed in taking the points we need.”

Following a return of just one win from the opening eight league games, BK Hacken parted company with manager of four years Andreas Alm at the start of the summer break and appointed Hogmo.

Hogmo’s first competitive match at the helm of BK Hacken was played in front of 1,005 supporters at the Bravida Arena following recent easing of coronavirus restrictions by the Swedish government.

BK Hacken went ahead early in the second half when a corner from former Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City Swedish international Martin Olsson found Gustav Berggren 10 yards out.

Berggren’s header was saved by the AIK goalkeeper, but Patrik Walemark pounced on the loose ball to net his first goal of the season.

Three minutes later, goal scorer Walemark found Tunisian 20-year-old international winger Ali Youssef on the right flank.

Youseff powered past full-back Per Karlsson, cut inside into the box and unleashed a superb drive beyond the keeper.

Fast, direct, skillful and with a lethal finish, Youseff will be a danger man against Aberdeen.

The Dons left-back, whether that is Jack MacKenzie, Andy Considine or even Jonny Hayes, will have to keep the shackles on the winger.

In the 76h minute, AIK netted courtesy of a half volley from Bojan Radulovic.

However, BK Hacken held on to secure three points in Hogmo’s first competitive match in charge.

BK Hacken face two away league games against Karpar (July 12) and Norrkoping (July 18) before facing Aberdeen in the Granite City.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.