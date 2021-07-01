GALLERY: The best images from Christian Ramirez’s first day training with Aberdeen at Cormack Park

Aberdeen’s new number nine Christian Ramirez has trained with his team-mates for the first time.

Boss Stephen Glass put his squad through a session earlier today, with the twice-capped US international – brought in from Houston Dynamo on a two-year deal – front and centre of proceedings at Cormack Park.

Ramirez, 30, is currently in a quarantine period following his arrival in Scotland, but the club have received special SFA dispensation for him to leave his hotel to to take part in training as Glass gets his Dons ready for the new campaign.

Here’s a selection of the best images from today’s training session:

The Reds return to competitive action on July 22, taking on Sweden’s BK Hacken in the second round of UEFA Conference League qualifying. The away leg on the tie takes place on the following Thursday, July 29.

League business gets under way for Aberdeen on Sunday, August 1, when they meet Dundee United at Pittodrie.