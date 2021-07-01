Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GALLERY: The best images from Christian Ramirez’s first day training with Aberdeen at Cormack Park

By Ryan Cryle
July 1, 2021, 12:52 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
(L-R) Andy Considine, Christian Ramirez and Ryan Hedges.
Aberdeen’s new number nine Christian Ramirez has trained with his team-mates for the first time.

Boss Stephen Glass put his squad through a session earlier today, with the twice-capped US international – brought in from Houston Dynamo on a two-year deal – front and centre of proceedings at Cormack Park.

Ramirez, 30, is currently in a quarantine period following his arrival in Scotland, but the club have received special SFA dispensation for him to leave his hotel to to take part in training as Glass gets his Dons ready for the new campaign.

Here’s a selection of the best images from today’s training session:

New signing Christian Ramirez during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park today.
New signing Christian Ramirez (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
Christian Ramirez (centre).
Christian Ramirez being put through his paces at Aberdeen training.
Christian Ramirez with Funso Ojo.
Christian Ramirez (R) with Andy Considine (L) and Ryan Hedges.
Niall McGinn (R) and Neil Simpson.
Matty Kennedy.
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (R).
Lewis Ferguson.
Teddy Jenks.
Jonny Hayes.
Stephen Glass.
Scott Brown.
Ross McCrorie.

The Reds return to competitive action on July 22, taking on Sweden’s BK Hacken in the second round of UEFA Conference League qualifying. The away leg on the tie takes place on the following Thursday, July 29.

League business gets under way for Aberdeen on Sunday, August 1, when they meet Dundee United at Pittodrie.

