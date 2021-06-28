New signing Christian Ramirez vows to deliver a ‘big year’ to make Aberdeen fans smile again

New signing Christian Ramirez has vowed to deliver a ‘big year’ to make Aberdeen supporters smile again.

And the United States international is ready to ‘give his all’ to achieve that.

Aberdeen have agreed a two year deal with the Houston Dynamo centre-forward subject to securing a visa and passing a medical.

The Reds have submitted all the paperwork and are confident the visa will be secured.

It is hoped the 30-year-old will begin his quarantine soon prior to joining pre-season training ahead of the Uefa Europa Conference League tie with BK Hacken on July 22.

Capped twice the striker, known as ‘Superman’ in the States, insists it is a dream come true to finally play overseas with an historic club like Aberdeen.

The Dons had previously thrashed out a fee with Major League Soccer, understood to be £180,000 ($250,000), for Ramirez.

The striker also agreed a substantial pay cut to the salary he was on at Houston and insists the move to Pittodrie was too good an opportunity to turn down.

Ramirez said: “I feel extremely blessed and excited about the opportunity to play for such an historic club, and more importantly to be part of this new era under the manager, Stephen Glass.

“When the prospect of joining Aberdeen FC was presented to me, I knew it was one I couldn’t pass on.

“I can’t wait to get to Aberdeen and meet the staff, players and supporters.

“I’m ready to give this club my all.”

Ramirez vows to deliver a ‘big year’

Dons boss Stephen Glass made a bid to sign Ramirez last year when interim manager of Atlanta United, but Houston knocked back the approach.

However Glass resurrected his interest in the striker who had just seven months left on his contract.

Ramirez took to social media following confirmation of the deal and vowed to make the Red Army smile again.

That is very much needed as Aberdeen supporters endured a year locked out of Pittodrie due to coronavirus restrictions.

The fare on the pitch the Red Army had to watch remotely last season was also disappointing with Aberdeen slumping to the club’s equal worst league goal return.

Ramirez aims to deliver the goals to ensure the Reds have a ‘big year’ under Glass.

He said: “I hope to give you the supporters plenty to smile about.

“To my coaches, future team-mates and everyone involved thank you for believing in me.

“Thank you for making me feel so welcome.

“I can’t wait to meet y’all and get to work towards a big year!

“The marathon continues… let’s get to work.”

🔴 Introducing our new number 9️⃣ 🔴 Welcome to Aberdeen. @Chris_Ramirez17!#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 28, 2021

The rise of Superman

Ramirez began his career with lower league Charlotte Eagles during which time he began working with Aberdeen assistant Allan Russell, who was running his Superior Striker soccer coaching.

His breakthrough came with a move to Minnesota United in the NASL, the then-American second division.

In his first three years at Minnesota United, the striker was named in the league’s top XI team of the season.

That debut season yielded 19 goals for Ramirez, including a sensational over-head bicycle kick that won the Goal of the Year award.

He netted 53 goals in 95 appearances for Minnesota in the NASL before a further 21 in two seasons once the team jumped up to the MLS.

He joined Los Angeles AFC in 2018 and was traded to Houston just over a year later, where he has scored seven times in 25 appearances.

Ramirez insists he has been overwhelmed by messages of support from Dons fans since news of Aberdeen’s interest first broke.

He said: “Thank you for all the messages I’ve received since the rumour mils began to speculate.

“I wish I could have responded to every single one of them but with this process I just had to read them and be thankful.

“I thank God for bringing forth this opportunity at this moment in time.

“My family and I can’t wait to get there, meet everyone and learn so much about the culture and history of this great city and club.

“It has always been a lifelong dream of mine that I did not believe I was going to be able to achieve.

“But some things are inevitable and we made it happen!”

A dream come true to play overseas

Pending the visa and medical Ramirez will make his debut in the Uefa Europa Conference League at Pittodrie on Thursday July 22.

Aberdeen hope the Scottish Government will allow 2,000 fans to attend that second qualifying leg first round tie at Pittodrie.

Ramirez thanked Houston Dynamo for allowing him the opportunity to realise a dream of playing overseas – with European action beckoning.

He said: “Houston I thank you for being willing to let me chase the dream of playing abroad.

“This last year and a half has taught me so much, has made me stronger both mentally and as a player.

“Things like this are never easy but the timing of this was correct.

“I hope that you all saw that whenever I was given an opportunity to be on the field I gave you my all.

“This opportunity is something that at the beginning of the year I never thought was possible.

“To my team-mates I hope I gained your respect over this last year and a half and I with you guys nothing but the best going forward.”

Houston Dynamo thank Ramirez

Ramirez is the second attacker secured by Glass following the capture of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 30, on a two-year contract following his exit from Livingston.

The United States international has scored 35 goals in the MLS and made his 100th appearance in that top flight in Houston’s 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on April 16.

Houston Dynamo Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan said: “We’d like to thank Christian for his contributions to the club, both on and off the field since joining us in 2019.

“We wish him well with this next step in his career and all the best moving forward.”