Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass wary of the potential threat of BK Hacken after suffering shock Euro exit to the Swedes in 2007

By Sean Wallace
June 17, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Bravida Arena in Gothenburg- home of BK Hacken
Bravida Arena in Gothenburg- home of BK Hacken

The potential pitfalls of Sweden’s BK Hacken do not need underlined to Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass.

Glass will lead the Dons out in European competition for the first time when facing the Gothenburg based club in the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Reds will host the Swedes at Pittodrie in the first leg on Thursday July 22 before the return at the 6,500 capacity Bravida Arena a week later.

A return to Gothenburg will rekindle memories of Aberdeen’s greatest ever night when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side beat Real Madrid in the European Cup Winner’s Cup final in the city in May 1983.

Ironically that was the year Hacken first played in the top flight.

Hacken are currently rock bottom of the Allsvenskan and appointed a new management team earlier this month to save them from relegation.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is relishing his first Euro tie as manager.

The Swedish press have labelled BK Hacken a club in crisis – but Glass will take nothing for granted against a side that also play on an artificial surface.

Especially after suffering European exit misery at the hands of BK Hacken whilst playing for Dunfermline in 2007.

BK Hacken’s Paulo Jose liviera repels the challenge of Dunfermline midfielder Stephen Glass (right) in the UEFA Cup in 2007.

Glass said: “As soon as the draw was made I was on the computer to see where they are in their league and the players they’ve got.

“Going back to Gothenburg is obviously something special for the club and we have the first leg at home so it is something to look forward to.

“They play league games again soon so we’ll get a good look at them.”

BK Hacken appointed a new management team in former Norway national team manager Per-Mathias Hogmo, 61,  and assistant Martin Foyston, 38.

Per-mathias Hogmo whilst Norwegian manager during a World Cup 2018 Group C Qualifying clash against Czech Republic in 2016.

BK Hacken shocked Glass in 2007

Glass was part of the Dunfermline side sent crashing out of the UEFA Cup at the second qualifying round in 2007 after losing 2-1 on aggregate to Hacken.

He is determined to ensure lightning does not strike twice.

He said: “I remember the home game more as our goalkeeper let in a howler which cost us (1-1 draw).

“They were probably a stronger team than they are just now but they are a well-respected European team which is in there quite often.

“It’s one of those teams which you have seen in there before.

“We were in the Championship and playing in Europe which was a bit strange after losing to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final while being relegated.

“But I think with the group of players we had we expected to win and it was disappointing given the manner in which we went out. It was a costly mistake.”

Management change at BK Hacken

BK Hacken used the summer break to axe manager of four years Andreas Alm.

Replacement Hogmo left  his position as head of the Norwegian Football Association’s top coaching training and part-time position as sports manager for Fredrikstad to take on the managerial role.

He is assisted by Englishman Foyson who previously coached at  Djurgarden and Stromsgodset, as well as having been a video analyst for Fulham.

Hogmo signed a 2.5-year contract with his main priority to save the club from relegation.

Prior to the break BK Hacken lost out in the Swedish League Cup final in a penalty shoot-out to Eskilstuna.

Having returned from their summer break at the weekend the Gothenburg based club will resume their league campaign on July 4.

They’ll have played three league matches against AIK, Kalmar and Norrkoping before facing the Dons on July 22

Even with a new management team Glass is confident there will be no unknowns by the time they face off at Pittodrie.

He said: “Hacken have games before we face them so we will have had a good look at them and what their manager wants to implement.

“I don’t think them having a new manager will be an issue given the games they will have played.”

International stars and familiar faces

Aberdeen supporters may be familiar with BK Hacken’s 36-year-old captain Rasmus Lindgren.

The Swedish international, capped twice, played against Aberdeen for FC Groningen in in the Europa League second qualifying round in 2014.

Aberdeen triumphed over the Dutch side 2-0 on aggregate to progress.

Pictured are Groningen’s Maikel Kieftenbeld (L) and Aberdeen’s David Goodwillie, Barry Robson and Groningen’s Rasmus Lindgren (R).

Goalkeeper Peter Abrahamsson is another Swedish cap.

Former Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City defender Martin Olsson, capped 51 times by Sweden, also plays for BK Hacken.

Aberdeen will go into the tie with no competitive matches but Glass insists that will not be a factor.

He said: “They are coming off a three-week break after losing the cup final on penalties so it is not too dissimilar to us.

“The one thing they have is competitive games before we play each other.

“Our season finished mid-May, they finished late May. We can control our training, our environment, and we are not taking on games we don’t want to.

“We’ll be expected to make progress when this game comes round, of that I’ve no doubt.”

 

 

