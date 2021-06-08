Aberdeen thrash out fee with MLS for United States international striker Christian Ramirez

Aberdeen have negotiated two major obstacles in the bid to land United States international striker Christian Ramirez.

The Reds have edged closer to securing the 30-year-old after agreeing a fee with Major League Soccer (MLS) for the Houston Dynamo attacker.

Ramirez has also agreed to take a major hit on the wages he earns across the Atlantic to agree terms on a deal with Aberdeen.

Now the only obstacle standing between Ramirez becoming boss Stephen Glass’ latest signing is securing a work permit for the striker known as ‘Superman’.

Aberdeen faced a battle to land the twice-capped striker, as first they needed to agree a deal with the MLS because all league contracts are centralised which brings added complication to any deal.

They have overcome that potential barrier.

The other possible pitfall was personal terms as Ramirez would need to accept a significant wage cut.

That obstacle has also been negotiated as Ramirez has now agreed personal terms with Aberdeen.

Now the final obstacle will be securing a work permit for the striker and it is a battle the Dons are willing to fight.

Ramirez is unlikely to meet the current criteria to be granted a work permit and may have to go through the appeals process.

It would then be up to the Dons to argue Ramirez would make a significant contribution to Scottish football.

The Dons hope to complete the paper-work so that Ramirez can join in time for the start of pre-season training at the end of this month.

There is a precedent as Aberdeen were granted a work permit on appeal for Serbian-born Montenegrin defender Nikola Vujadinovic in September 2010, who arrived on loan from Italian side Udinese.

Aberdeen boss Glass had a bid to sign Ramirez rejected last year while in interim charge of Atlanta United.

However, Houston head coach Tab Ramos is now ready to let Ramirez, who is contracted until the end of the year, exit.

Ramirez has previously worked with Aberdeen assistant Allan Russell as he received coaching from the Pittodrie No.2 when at Charlotte Eagles in the USL Pro League.

The striker rose to prominence following a move to Minnesota United, where he was named in the league’s top XI team of the season.

In his debut season, Ramirez scored 19 goals, including a sensational over-head bicycle kick that won the Goal of the Year award.

After three successful seasons with Minnesota United, where he scored 55 times in 93 NASL games, the club then stepped up to Major League Soccer, the top-flight, in 2017 and Ramirez was one of their key performers – netting 14 goals.

He earned two caps, scoring once for his country, and moved to Los Angeles United and then Houston Dynamo.

Aberdeen are also set to secure right-back Jack Gurr from strategic partner club Atlanta United.

The Dons made an approach to Atlanta United to secure the defender on loan. He has previously worked with Glass while he was manager of Atlanta United 2.

Aberdeen are also in talks with centre-back Clark Robertson, who is a free agent as his contract with Rotherham has expired.

However, the former Dons defender, 27, is also a target for Portsmouth, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel) and Slask Wroclaw (Poland).

Scotland international defender Mikey Devlin has also signed a short-term contract to remain at Pittodrie.

Devlin missed almost the entire campaign last season due to injury.

He has agreed a deal until January to prove his fitness to Glass, who has yet to see him in action.

There is a clause in the contract allowing the Dons to extend the deal for the duration of next season should Devlin impress Glass.

https://www.eveningexpress.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/donsnews/analysis-known-as-superman-who-is-aberdeen-signing-target-christian-ramirez/