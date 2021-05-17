Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ash Taylor in farewell message to Aberdeen fans saying he ‘would’ve loved to have stayed’

By Ryan Cryle
May 17, 2021, 12:15 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Dundee United forward Louis Appere takes on Aberdeen's Ash Taylor when the sides met in January.
Departing centre-back Ash Taylor has said his goodbyes to Aberdeen supporters on social media.

The 30-year-old played 32 games for the Dons this term, but will not be offered a contract extension by new boss Stephen Glass to remain at the club.

Across two spells, the big defender has made 178 appearances, but had not featured since March 20 due to injury.

“Thank you to everyone at Aberdeen FC for the last two years,” Taylor tweeted.

“I would’ve loved to have stayed but unfortunately in football we do not always jabe control and situations change.

“Our only choice is to grow and move on.”

Boss Glass has already landed Motherwell centre-half Declan Gallagher on a pre-contract for the new campaign, while former stopper Clark Robertson has been heavily linked with a return to Pittodrie.

Meanwhile, Scotland international Mikey Devlin, who missed most of the season through injury, is expected to pen a short-term deal, with Glass giving him a chance to impress in the first half of next term.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.