Bank of Scotland internet banking down after being hit by technical problems

Hundreds of Bank of Scotland customers have been hit by a glitch that has brought down its online banking services.
By David Mackay
November 18, 2021, 9:12 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 9:30 am
Photo of David Mackay
Bank of Scotland customers across Scotland have been affected. Photo: DCT Media

It is understood the issue is affecting all firms in the Lloyds Banking Group with Lloyds and Halifax customers also reporting issues.

Social media users have reported that the bug has resulted in customers being unable to see their account balances on the online app.

People have reported being shown a message saying “We can’t show some of the account information you have asked for at this moment.”

Website Down Detector, which tracks issues with online services, reported issues with Bank of Scotland’s services beginning shortly before 7am.

The number of issues has steadily risen with 880 reports by 8.40am.

On Twitter, Bank of Scotland has told customers it is aware of issues with its internet banking services.

However, it has stressed it should not affect people wanting to use their bank cards.

