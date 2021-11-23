Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney records tenth death of person with Covid since beginning of pandemic

By Craig Munro
November 23, 2021, 2:45 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 3:07 pm
Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, Orkney.

NHS Orkney has recorded a death of a person who recently tested positive for coronavirus – bringing the total on the islands since the beginning of the pandemic to 10.

Individual deaths were also reported in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, while two were reported in the Highland council area.

The latest statistics released by the Scottish Government show 17 new deaths of people with Covid, with no individual council area recording more than two.

The number of people with the virus being treated in Scottish hospitals fell by seven since yesterday to 743, but there were 60 in intensive care which is one more than yesterday.

Regional breakdown

In NHS Grampian hospitals, there was an increase of four patients from yesterday, with 77 currently being treated across the health board area.

There are nine people in the ICU at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which is two more than yesterday.

NHS Highland also reported an increase in hospital figures since Monday, up by three to 31, but the number in intensive care remains below five – the lowest figure included in Public Health Scotland statistics for confidentiality reasons.

Nicola Sturgeon confirms negative test result can be shown as alternative to Covid passport

There was a national increase in recorded Covid cases, with the daily number increasing by 46 since yesterday to 1,527.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands all reported more than 100 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In the past day, 885 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine were given out, while 1,186 people received a second dose and 31,600 got their booster shot.

