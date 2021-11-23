Orkney records tenth death of person with Covid since beginning of pandemic

NHS Orkney has recorded a death of a person who recently tested positive for coronavirus – bringing the total on the islands since the beginning of the pandemic to 10.

Individual deaths were also reported in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, while two were reported in the Highland council area.

The latest statistics released by the Scottish Government show 17 new deaths of people with Covid, with no individual council area recording more than two.

The number of people with the virus being treated in Scottish hospitals fell by seven since yesterday to 743, but there were 60 in intensive care which is one more than yesterday.

Regional breakdown

In NHS Grampian hospitals, there was an increase of four patients from yesterday, with 77 currently being treated across the health board area.

There are nine people in the ICU at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which is two more than yesterday.

NHS Highland also reported an increase in hospital figures since Monday, up by three to 31, but the number in intensive care remains below five – the lowest figure included in Public Health Scotland statistics for confidentiality reasons.

Nicola Sturgeon confirms negative test result can be shown as alternative to Covid passport

There was a national increase in recorded Covid cases, with the daily number increasing by 46 since yesterday to 1,527.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands all reported more than 100 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In the past day, 885 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine were given out, while 1,186 people received a second dose and 31,600 got their booster shot.