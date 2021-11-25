Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snow could fall in north and north-east at weekend: Here’s where to expect it

By David Mackay
November 25, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 11:32 am
Cars driving through snow on the A9 in May 2021. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Snow could be swept across Aberdeen, Elgin and the Highlands with strong winds at the weekend.

Flurries of the white stuff are forecast to fall across northern parts on Thursday.

And snow could become more widespread overnight between Friday and Saturday as another cold front moves in with strong winds.

Where is snow expected?

The Met Office is forecasting blustery showers across northern parts, including Shetland and Orkney, throughout Thursday.

Temperatures will then briefly increase again throughout the day with a slightly milder night confining snowfall to higher ground.

But temperatures are then expected to plummet again overnight between Friday and Saturday with cold air descending from Iceland.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan said: “I think it will be late Friday and early Saturday morning when there will be snow showers on lower ground in the likes of Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

“It will probably be small amounts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a slushy covering even in the likes of Aberdeen on Saturday morning.

“Snow is particularly tricky to predict, but it is possible we could have 1cm or 2cm.”

Wind remains biggest worry

Despite the risk of snow, strong winds remains the biggest weather concern for Aberdeen, Elgin and the Highlands and islands for the coming weekend.

Met Office yellow warnings have been issued amid concerns 80mph gusts will sweep across the north and north-east on Friday and Saturday.

The alerts for stormy weather come into effect at 11pm on Friday and last until 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office has warned of travel delays as well as a slight chance of damage to buildings and the possibility of trees falling and power cuts.

Meanwhile, airline Loganair has contacted passengers flying from Aberdeen to offer them the chance to switch their flights to alternative days to avoid the worst of the weather.

