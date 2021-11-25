Snow could fall in north and north-east at weekend: Here’s where to expect it

Snow could be swept across Aberdeen, Elgin and the Highlands with strong winds at the weekend.

Flurries of the white stuff are forecast to fall across northern parts on Thursday.

And snow could become more widespread overnight between Friday and Saturday as another cold front moves in with strong winds.

Where is snow expected?

The Met Office is forecasting blustery showers across northern parts, including Shetland and Orkney, throughout Thursday.

Temperatures will then briefly increase again throughout the day with a slightly milder night confining snowfall to higher ground.

But temperatures are then expected to plummet again overnight between Friday and Saturday with cold air descending from Iceland.

It's turning colder over the next few days ❄️🌬️ Very cold air will sweep south behind a cold front on Friday Snow will be mostly restricted to higher ground in the north at first, but as the #freezing levels drop, some #snow may fall to lower levels in places ❄️ pic.twitter.com/MvSl7TmJ5u — Met Office (@metoffice) November 24, 2021

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan said: “I think it will be late Friday and early Saturday morning when there will be snow showers on lower ground in the likes of Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness.

“It will probably be small amounts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a slushy covering even in the likes of Aberdeen on Saturday morning.

“Snow is particularly tricky to predict, but it is possible we could have 1cm or 2cm.”

Wind remains biggest worry

Despite the risk of snow, strong winds remains the biggest weather concern for Aberdeen, Elgin and the Highlands and islands for the coming weekend.

Met Office yellow warnings have been issued amid concerns 80mph gusts will sweep across the north and north-east on Friday and Saturday.

💨 Very strong winds Friday & Saturday 💨 A deep area of low pressure will bring very strong northerly winds on Friday and Saturday with potential for disruption 🍃 👉 Widely 50-60mph

👉 Coastal areas 70-80mph Warning details 👇https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/tIiJhn5gmb — Met Office (@metoffice) November 24, 2021

The alerts for stormy weather come into effect at 11pm on Friday and last until 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office has warned of travel delays as well as a slight chance of damage to buildings and the possibility of trees falling and power cuts.

Meanwhile, airline Loganair has contacted passengers flying from Aberdeen to offer them the chance to switch their flights to alternative days to avoid the worst of the weather.