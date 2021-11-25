Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Scots aged 40 to 49 asked to book Covid vaccine booster from Saturday

By Craig Munro
November 25, 2021, 8:58 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 9:09 pm

Scots aged between 40 and 49 will be able to book their Covid vaccine booster appointment from this Saturday, the NHS has announced.

The group is the latest to become eligible for the shot, after the over-50s, unpaid carers over 16 years of age and people who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

Letters will not be sent out to those who are eligible, meaning appointments must be booked online or via the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

The move does not apply to those living in the NHS Highland area or any of the island health boards, which are managing the process differently by allocating appointments themselves and notifying of them by letter.

More information is available on the NHS Inform website here.

More than 1.5 million boosters delivered

Scotland’s autumn/winter vaccination programme reached the milestone of 1.5 million booster doses delivered earlier this week.

Almost a quarter of 50 to 59-year-olds have now had their booster jag, with the country averaging around 30,000 shots every day since the beginning of November.

Aged 40-49? You will be able to book your COVID-19 booster jab from THIS Saturday (27 November). You will not receive…

Posted by NHS Grampian on Thursday, 25 November 2021

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said yesterday: “In terms of first, second and third and booster doses, I’m pleased to say Scotland is still the most vaccinated part of the UK.

“The booster jab offers longer lasting protection against the virus and we strongly encourage all those eligible to book an appointment as soon as possible.

“Remember you can get a booster from 24 weeks after you had your second dose.”

The announcement of the milestone came a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed people showing a negative lateral flow test result would be able to access venues covered by the vaccine passport scheme from December 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal