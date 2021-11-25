Scots aged 40 to 49 asked to book Covid vaccine booster from Saturday

Scots aged between 40 and 49 will be able to book their Covid vaccine booster appointment from this Saturday, the NHS has announced.

The group is the latest to become eligible for the shot, after the over-50s, unpaid carers over 16 years of age and people who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

Letters will not be sent out to those who are eligible, meaning appointments must be booked online or via the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

The move does not apply to those living in the NHS Highland area or any of the island health boards, which are managing the process differently by allocating appointments themselves and notifying of them by letter.

More information is available on the NHS Inform website here.

More than 1.5 million boosters delivered

Scotland’s autumn/winter vaccination programme reached the milestone of 1.5 million booster doses delivered earlier this week.

Almost a quarter of 50 to 59-year-olds have now had their booster jag, with the country averaging around 30,000 shots every day since the beginning of November.

Aged 40-49? You will be able to book your COVID-19 booster jab from THIS Saturday (27 November). You will not receive… Posted by NHS Grampian on Thursday, 25 November 2021

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said yesterday: “In terms of first, second and third and booster doses, I’m pleased to say Scotland is still the most vaccinated part of the UK.

“The booster jab offers longer lasting protection against the virus and we strongly encourage all those eligible to book an appointment as soon as possible.

“Remember you can get a booster from 24 weeks after you had your second dose.”

The announcement of the milestone came a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed people showing a negative lateral flow test result would be able to access venues covered by the vaccine passport scheme from December 6.