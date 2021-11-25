Police renew appeal to trace missing Patryk Lipinski who left car in Ballachulish

Police are renewing their appeal for information on Patryk Lipinksi who went missing almost three months ago.

The 21-year-old was last seen at a filling station in Grangemouth on September 5.

Officers found his car, a red Hyundai i20 with the registration SA10 KNM, in the Ballachulish area just hours later.

This sparked a major overnight search involving coastguard crews, mountain rescue teams, police and fire crews scouring the Ballachullish area.

He is believed to have travelled to the Highlands from his home in Bathgate via the M90, A85 and A82 between 1.20am and 3.50am on Sunday, 5 September.

Appeal to public

Mr Lipinski is described as being around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing glasses, a blue t-shirt, jeans and dark trainers and was driving his red Hyundai i20, registration SA10 KNM.

Police are appealing to anyone who was driving on the A82, A84 or A85 between the hours of 1am and 4am on Sunday September 5 who may have seen Mr Lipinski or his car to contact them.

In particular, any motorists with dashcams are asked to check their footage as it could assist inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0799 of September 5, 2021.