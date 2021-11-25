Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police renew appeal to trace missing Patryk Lipinski who left car in Ballachulish

By Lauren Taylor
November 25, 2021, 10:01 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 10:09 pm
Patryk Lipinski in a filling station before leaving his car in Ballachulish.

Police are renewing their appeal for information on Patryk Lipinksi who went missing almost three months ago.

The 21-year-old was last seen at a filling station in Grangemouth on September 5.

Officers found his car, a red Hyundai i20 with the registration SA10 KNM, in the Ballachulish area just hours later.

Patryk Lipinski’s car in a filling station in Grangemouth. Supplied by Police Scotland.

This sparked a major overnight search involving coastguard crews, mountain rescue teams, police and fire crews scouring the Ballachullish area.

He is believed to have travelled to the Highlands from his home in Bathgate via the M90, A85 and A82 between 1.20am and 3.50am on Sunday, 5 September.

Appeal to public

Mr Lipinski is described as being around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing glasses, a blue t-shirt, jeans and dark trainers and was driving his red Hyundai i20, registration SA10 KNM.

Police are appealing to anyone who was driving on the A82, A84 or A85 between the hours of 1am and 4am on Sunday September 5 who may have seen Mr Lipinski or his car to contact them.

In particular, any motorists with dashcams are asked to check their footage as it could assist inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0799 of September 5, 2021.

